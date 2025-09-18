Charlie Coyle Posts Heartfelt Goodbye To Bruins

The Boston Bruins traded away several former core players at the 2025 NHL trade deadline. Charlie Coyle was one of them, as the Bruins traded the Massachusetts native and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Casey Mittelstadt, Will Zellers, and a 2025 second-round pick, which the Bruins used to select defenseman Liam Pettersson. Coyle's time with the Avalanche already came to an end earlier this off-season, as the Central Division club traded him to the Columbus Blue Jackets back in June.

Now, six months after being traded by the Bruins, Coyle posted a heartfelt goodbye to the Original Six club on his Instagram account.

"I can't feel anything other than grateful and fortunate to have played for the Boston Bruins for six years," Coyle wrote. "It fulfilled a lifelong dream to be able to wear the Bruins sweater and play at home in front of all my family and friends."

Coyle then added:

"There are so many different people to thank who helped shape me and get me to where I am, who gave me the opportunity, and those who cheered on me and supported me throughout. I owe a lot - but just know I appreciate and thank you all! So many great memories have been made that I'll have with me the rest of my life."

Clearly, based on this goodbye message, Coyle appreciated his time with the Black and Gold. The Bruins were also lucky to have him, as the 33-year-old put together a strong tenure with the Original Six club. In 452 games over seasons as a Bruin, he recorded 96 goals, 134 assists, 230 points, 532 hits, and a plus-10 rating. This included setting career highs with 25 goals and 60 points in 82 games for Boston in 2023-24.

