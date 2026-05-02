Charlie McAvoy Hit With Bad News After Bruins Playoff Exit

Things just went from bad to worse for Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.
The Boston Bruins' playoff run came to an end with their 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6. It was a tough way for the Bruins' playoff run to end, and this is especially so when noting that they went 0-3 at TD Garden during the series.
Now, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has gotten some bad news after the Black and Gold's playoff exit.
NHL Player Safety has announced that McAvoy has been offered an in-person hearing for his slash on Sabres forward Zach Benson during the third period of Game 6.
This is certainly concerning news for McAvoy. With this being an in-person hearing, the Bruins' star defenseman is eligible to be suspended for six or more games to kick off the 2026-27 season. It would undoubtedly be bad news for the Bruins if McAvoy lands a long suspension.
McAvoy appeared in 69 regular-season games in 2025-26 with the Bruins, where he had 11 goals, 50 assists, 61 points, 79 hits, and 129 blocks. He followed that up with a shaky post-season, recording two assists and a minus-6 rating in six games.