Could The Bruins and Maple Leafs Link Up For Another Big Trade?

The NHL Trade Deadline is now just one day away, and rumors are flying all around the league.
The Boston Bruins continue to be linked with moves both a top-six forward and a right-shot defenseman.
One team sat out three separate players last night, all for trade-related reasons.
That team is the Toronto Maple Leafs. They scratched Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Bobby McMann, and Scott Laughton.
The two of more importance here are McMann and Ekman-Larsson, as both fit the mold of what Boston's looking to add.
McMann brings speed, versatility, and physicality up and down the lineup. He's proven he can hang with top guys in Toronto, too. He's a pending UFA, so maybe not the most ideal target, but he could be extended in short order if acquired.
Ekman-Larsson, meanwhile, is a veteran defenseman whose been linked to the Bruins numerous times throughout his career. He is a left-shot guy, but he's played on the right side throughout his career.
The cost for both in one package could be a first-round pick and a prospect, something the Bruins could easily afford. Ekman-Larsson is signed to a $3.5 million AAV contract that runs through the 2028 season.
While it's unlikely either player is at the top of Boston's list, it's worth noting that Elliotte Friedman reported the Bruins are looking at Ekman-Larsson as an option.
Whether Toronto wants to deal with the Bruins again following last year's Fraser Minten-Brandon Carlo deal remains to be seen. But the fit is there for a trade this season.