Logo
Boston BruinsBoston Bruins

David Pastrnak Named Second-Best Winger in NHL

RussellMacias@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Russell Macias
featured
6h

The Boston Bruins return in just over seven weeks, with training camp even closer than that.

As it stands, the Bruins do not have a captain, while still having big decisions to make defensively and for their forward depth.

One spot they don't even have to think about is at the top of their lineup, where David Pastrnak will once again be the engine that drives the Bruins forward.

Pastrnak, 30, posted his fourth-straight season with 100+ points, scoring 29 goals and a career-high 71 assists.

Pastrnak's evolution into a playmaking winger was breathtaking to watch, as he went from a shoot-first guy into a pass-first guy, all trying to elevate his teammates around him.

As such, the NHL Network released its list of the top 20 wingers in the entire NHL entering the 2026-27 season.

Pastrnak checked in all the way at #2, with the NHL Network honoring him as the second-best winger in the entire NHL.

moreVideos

The only winger ahead is Nikita Kucherov, with the likes of Kirill Kaprizov, Mitch Marner, Mikko Rantanen, and all the rest looking up to Pastrnak.

While it's no shock to anyone to see Pastrnak listed amongst those lofty heights, it's always nice for him to get that national recognition.

Pastrnak finished sixth for the Hart Trophy (MVP) and was an NHL Second-Team All-Star for the 2025-26 season

Latest NewsPlayers
1
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy