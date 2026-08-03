David Pastrnak Named Second-Best Winger in NHL

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] return in just\nover seven weeks, with training camp even closer than that.\n\nAs it stands, the Bruins do not have a captain, while still having big decisions\nto make defensively and for their forward depth.\n\nOne spot they don't even have to think about is at the top of their lineup,\nwhere David Pastrnak will once again be the engine that drives the Bruins\nforward.\n\nPastrnak, 30, posted his fourth-straight season with 100+ points, scoring 29\ngoals and a career-high 71 assists.\n\nPastrnak's evolution into a playmaking winger was breathtaking to watch, as he\nwent from a shoot-first guy into a pass-first guy, all trying to elevate his\nteammates around him.\n\nAs such, the NHL Network released its list of the top 20 wingers\n[https://x.com/NHLMedia/status/2084067991990534564] in the entire NHL entering\nthe 2026-27 season.\n\nPastrnak checked in all the way at #2, with the NHL Network honoring him as the\nsecond-best winger in the entire NHL.\n\nThe only winger ahead is Nikita Kucherov, with the likes of Kirill Kaprizov,\nMitch Marner, Mikko Rantanen, and all the rest looking up to Pastrnak.\n\nWhile it's no shock to anyone to see Pastrnak listed amongst those lofty\nheights, it's always nice for him to get that national recognition.\n\nPastrnak finished sixth for the Hart Trophy (MVP) and was an NHL Second-Team\nAll-Star for the 2025-26 season