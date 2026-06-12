David Pastrnak Named To Second NHL All-Star Team

The final batch of NHL Awards and honors were revealed Friday afternoon, and the Boston Bruins saw one more player receive high praise.
The NHL announced that David Pastrnak had been named to the NHL Second All-Star Team, following another remarkable season from the Bruins right-winger.
The feat becomes the third-straight season Pastrnak's received the honor, and the fourth-straight season of being named an NHL All-Star, having been named a First Team All-Star in the 2022-23 season.
The Czech superstar finished seventh in the NHL amongst all skaters for points, while leading the Bruins in every statistical category except goals. Pastrnak finished with 29 goals and 100 points. His 71 assists marked a career high.
From Bruins PR: "Pastrnak’s season was highlighted by several career milestones, including his 800th NHL game, 400th NHL goal, 500th NHL assist and a career-high six-point performance on Jan. 10, 2026."