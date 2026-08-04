Don't Overlook This Bruins Bounce-Back Candidate

The Boston Bruins are entering the 2026-27 season with the hope of taking another step forward.
If the Bruins hope to achieve this, they are going to need all of their top players to be on their A-game. This undoubtedly includes defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who will be looking to have a bounce-back year for the Black and Gold.
Lindholm appeared in 67 games last season for the Bruins, where he had five goals, 26 points, and a plus-3 rating. Overall, he had his solid moments, but he also had his rough stretches. While this is the case, the possibility of him regaining his top form next season should not be ruled out.
Keep in mind, Lindholm had some serious rust to shake off in 2025-26. He was limited to only 17 games during the 2024-25 campaign after suffering a broken kneecap. He also shared after the Bruins' playoff run that he had been playing with a fractured foot since around Christmas during last season.
Yet, now that Lindholm is healthy and has a full off-season to train, it would be understandable if he has a bigger year for the Bruins in 2026-27. When at his best, he is an incredibly important part of the Bruins' blueline. This was made abundantly clear during the 2022-23 season, as he posted 10 goals, 43 assists, 53 points, and a plus-49 rating in 80 games.
It will be intriguing to see what kind of season Lindholm has for the Bruins from here.