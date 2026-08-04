Don't Overlook This Bruins Bounce-Back Candidate

Yet, now that Lindholm is healthy and has a full off-season to train, it would be understandable if he has a bigger year for the Bruins in 2026-27. When at his best, he is an incredibly important part of the Bruins' blueline. This was made abundantly clear during the 2022-23 season, as he posted 10 goals, 43 assists, 53 points, and a plus-49 rating in 80 games.