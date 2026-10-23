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Eastern Conference Foe Lands Superstar Goaltender In Blockbuster Trade

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Russell Macias
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Oct 23, 2026 4:03 PM

The Boston Bruins began today atop the Atlantic Division, with the third-best playoff odds in the Eastern Conference, per Moneypuck.com.

The fourth-best odds to make the dance? That belonged to the New Jersey.

If the season ended today, the Bruins, currently atop the Atlantic, but behind the Carolian Hurricanes for the #1 seed, would face the Devils in the first round of playoffs (NJ leap-frogs TOR based on points %).

The Bruins would like their odds against a team with a goaltender duo of Nico Daws and Jake Allen.

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But that was then, and this is now.

The Devils acquired superstar goaltender Connor Hellebucyk on Friday, in a league-shifting trade.

Hellebucyk, 33, is in the third season of a seven-year, $8.5 million AAV contract he signed with the Jets.

The Devils entered the season with a goaltending tandem of Daws and Allen, in what was their most identifiable weakness to start the season.

10 games into their season, the Devils have scored 3.3 goals per game, a very strong stat.

The only issue has been they've allowed 3.1 goals against per game, on their way to a 6-4-0 start to the season.

The Devils have now addressed what's by far their biggest issue in goal, and their future odds can only skyrocket from here.

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