Boston Bruins
738 Members•4,855 Posts
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 22, 2026 3:47 AMPublished Nov 22, 2026 3:47 AM
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins (15-7-1) won what became their wildest game of the season on Saturday night, flying past the Washington Capitals (10-11-0) X-X inside TD Garden.
The story of the game starts and ends with Elias Lindholm, who scored not one, not two, not three, but four (4) goals in the Bruins' victory.
It's Lindholm's first-career four-goal performance, and his third-career game with at least a hat trick.
Lindholm scored one goal in the first period, two in the second period, and one in the third period.
Related stories
The Swedish forward catapulted to 11 goals and 22 points in 23 games to start the year, which is tied for the most goals by a Swedish player in the NHL with William Nylander.
The game itself could not have been more wild, with the game featuring a six-goal second period, the highest total scoring period for the Bruins this year.
Boston initially fell behind 1-0 on a first-period goal from Tom Wilson. Wilson's quick release from a bad angle fooled Jeremy Swayman.
Later in the first period, Boston went on the power play. Four seconds later, Lindholm had his first of the game off a redirection.
The tie game didn't last long.
After Washington took another penalty, Alex Tuch stole blocked a pass at the blue line, then won the race to it for a mini break.
Tuch sniped it over Swayman, giving Washington a 2-1 lead that held into the second period.
That second period became the most chaotic period of the year, with six goals traded between the two teams.
Boston scored three straight to start the frame, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead.
The first came off a David Pastrnak rocket:
Next came a Tanner Jeannot redirection in front:
Boston's third goal in the frame's first 10 minutes came courtesy of a jaw-dropping goal by Elias Lindholm.
The individual skill and talent involved to make that play were jaw dropping.
Lindholm was only just getting started, too.
However, the Capitals weren't finished yet.
Washington roared back with two straight goals from Pierre-Luc Dubois and Dylan Strome to tie the game back up at 2 still with plenty of time in the second period.
Boston seized that advantage, not letting their play slip despite Washington's comeback.
Lindholm's third goal came off a nifty deflection of a Connor Clifton point shot.
That deflection was so nifty in fact, none of the TD Garden faithful realized it was a hat trick, all except one fan at the very end of the goal celebration.
With the goal coming so late in the period, when the horn sounded, the Bruins faithful began chucking their hats in celebration after the period ended.
Still, Lindholm wasn't done yet.
With yet another deflection, Lindholm made it 6-4 Bruins, which proved to be the knockout punch Boston desired.
The Caps cut it to 6-5 late with a Jakub Chychrun snipe, but it wasn't enough.
Fraser Minten's empty-net goal polished things off for Boston as they won 7-5 in a wild, thrilling game inside TD Garden.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy