Ex-Bruin Goalie Makes Crowd-Rallying Appearance In Montreal

Sometimes it feels as if everywhere you turn, there's a former Boston Bruin there doing their thing.
Tonight, that former Bruin is ex-goaltender Jaroslav Halak, appearing to rally the Montreal Canadiens fan base ahead of Eastern Conference Final Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Halak's connection to Montreal stems from the 2010 NHL Playoffs, where Halak played 18 games and backstopped the Canadiens to stunning upsets of the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Halak then departed Montreal at six different NHL teams, including the Bruins.
Halak was a Bruin from 2018 until 2021, playing in 90 games over three seasons. Halak posted a 49-13-14 record in Boston, with a .918 save percentage and a 2.40 goals against average, with 10 shutouts to boot.
He was a perfect goalie to back up and platoon with Tuukka Rask, and even was a part of the 2020 COVID Bubble Stanley Cup Playoffs, which Rask only briefly participated in.