Ex-Bruins Bench Boss Amazingly Predicted David Pastrnak's OT Winner

Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy predicted that Pasta would score the overtime winner for Boston in Game 5.
The Boston Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres in overtime by a 2-1 final score in Game 5. With this, the Bruins have cut Buffalo's series lead to 3-2 and have kept their season alive.
David Pastrnak was the Bruins' hero in this one, as he scored the overtime winner on the road. Interestingly, a former Bruins head coach predicted this would happen.
While on TNT before overtime started, Bruce Cassidy predicted that Pastrnak would score the overtime winner for the Bruins. In the end, the former Bruins bench boss hit a home run with his prediction, which was great to see.
The others on TNT each predicted that the Sabres would win in overtime, but Cassidy ended up being the correct one with his prediction. This goal was absolutely needed for Pastrnak, too, as he had been cooling off for the Black and Gold.
The Bruins will now be looking to carry over this momentum to Game 6 at TD Garden. If they win Game 6 at home, they would force Game 7, where anything can happen.