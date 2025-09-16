Ex-Bruins Defender Lands PTO With New Team

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, former Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is signing a professional tryout (PTO) with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Grzelcyk is currently the best unrestricted free agent (UFA) defenseman without a contract for the season. However, after landing this PTO with the Blackhawks, he is now a step closer to changing that.

Grzelcyk spent this past season with the Pittsburgh Penguins after spending the previous eight with the Bruins. It is fair to say that the change of scenery benefited Grzelcyk, as he scored one goal and set new career highs with 39 assists and 40 points in 82 games with the Penguins in 2024-25.

Given the season Grzelcyk just had, it is certainly surprising to see him need to settle for a PTO. However, the Massachusetts native will now look to impress the Blackhawks during training camp. If he does, it would certainly improve his odds of getting a contract for the season from the Original Six club.

Grzelcyk was selected by the Bruins with the 85th overall pick of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In 445 games with the Bruins from 2016-17 to 2023-24, Grzelcyk recorded 25 goals, 110 assists, 135 points, and a plus-137 rating.

