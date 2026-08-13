Ex-Bruins Defender Still A Free Agent After Winning Stanley Cup

Will this former Bruins defenseman find a new home soon?
NHL free agency started roughly a month and a half ago. Although this is the case, there are still a good number of UFAs who have not been signed at this stage of the off-season.
Among the top UFA defensemen left is former Boston Bruins blueliner Mike Reilly. Reilly remains a free agent after winning the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes this past season.
In 42 regular-season games with the Hurricanes in 2025-26, he posted one goal, nine points, and a plus-11 rating. He also appeared in two playoff games for Carolina this past spring, recording two assists and a plus-2 rating.
Teams looking for more defensive depth could consider bringing in Reilly on a professional tryout (PTO) agreement for training or a one-year deal for the season. He was serviceable for the Hurricanes as a depth defenseman and could work well in that role for another club.
Reilly spent three seasons with the Bruins from 2020-21 to 2022-23. In 95 games with the Black and Gold over that span, he posted four goals, 22 assists, 26 points, and a plus-6 rating. His time with the Bruins ended when he was bought out by the Original Six club during the 2023 NHL off-season.