Ex-Bruins Forward Is Struggling Big Time Right Now

With the Boston Bruins out of the playoff race heading toward last season's deadline, the Original Six club traded forward Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers. It was understandable, as he was a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and a prime trade chip.

Frederic would prove to be more than a rental for the Oilers, as he signed an eight-year, $30.8 million contract to stay with the Pacific Division club during the off-season.

Now, after landing his big payday with the Oilers, things have been going terribly for Frederic to start the season.

In 17 games this season with the Oilers, Frederic has scored just one goal and has a minus-1 rating. He has also not recorded a point in 14 straight games for the Oilers. With this, it is clear that the former Bruin is having a lot of trouble creating offense for the Oilers early on this season.

Frederic is also coming off a down 2024-25 season. In 58 games split between the Bruins and Oilers in 2024-25, he recorded just eight goals and seven assists. This was after he set career highs with 18 goals, 22 assists, and 40 points in 82 games with Boston in 2023-24. Thus, Frederic is looking to have a bounce-back season in 2025-26 with Edmonton, but it is clear he is extremely cold right now.

Time will tell if Frederic can get his offense going again with the Oilers. There is no question that pressure is high on him to do so, especially after landing the contract he got from Edmonton.

Frederic was selected by the Bruins with the 29th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. In 337 games over seven seasons with the Bruins from 2018-19 to 2024-25, he posted 55 goals, 54 assists, 109 points, 307 penalty minutes, and 670 hits.