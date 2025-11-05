Ex-Bruins Forward's Amazing Start Paused By Injury

Former Boston Bruins Justin Brazeau has been a great story early on this season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 27-year-old winger has found a home in the Penguins' top six and taken advantage of it big time, recording six goals, 12 points, 17 hits, and a plus-3 rating in 12 games so far this campaign.

Unfortunately, Brazeau's awesome start to the season will now be paused.

The Penguins have announced that Brazeau will be out for at least four weeks due to an upper-body injury. This announcement comes after Brazeau was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 4.

This is such a tough break for Brazeau, as he has been playing some marvelous hockey with the Penguins. The former Bruin has been showing clear signs of breaking out for Pittsburgh, but he will now be sidelined until at least early December with this latest update.

Brazeau kicked off his NHL career with the Bruins after earning an NHL contract from them during the 2023-24 season. In 76 games over two seasons with the Black and Gold, he recorded 15 goals, 12 assists, 27 points, and 132 hits.

Brazeau's time with the Bruins ended when he was traded to the Minnesota Wild ahead of the 2025 NHL trade deadline.