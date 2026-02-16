Ex-Bruins Goalie Prospect Gets Big Raise Amid Breakout Year

This former Bruins goalie has landed himself a nice payday.
Former Boston Bruins goalie prospect Brandon Bussi has been rewarded by the Carolina Hurricanes for his breakout season.
The Hurricanes have announced that they have signed Bussi to a three-year contract, $5.7 million contract. Starting next season, the former Bruins prospect will have a $1.9 million average annual. That is a significant raise from his current $775,000 cap hit.
When looking at how well Bussi has played for the Hurricanes this season, there is no question that he has earned this nice deal. The 27-year-old has proven that he belongs in the NHL, as he has a 23-3-1 record, a .908 save percentage, a 2.12 goals-against average, and two shutouts in 27 appearances for the Hurricanes.
Bussi's time with the Bruins organization ended this past off-season after he signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Florida Panthers. The Hurricanes then scooped him up off waivers before the start of the 2025-26 season, and it is clear that they made the right decision doing that.
In 111 games over four seasons with the Providence Bruins, Bussi had a 63-31-12 record, .915 save percentage, and a 2.62 goals-against average.