Ex-Bruins Milan Lucic Dealing With Injury

Former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is eyeing an NHL comeback, as he is currently under a professional tryout (PTO) with the St. Louis Blues. Yet, he is also now dealing with an injury.

While speaking to reporters, including The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford, former Bruins head coach and current Blues bench boss Jim Montgomery shared that Lucic is currently day-to-day due to a groin injury.

With Lucic being on a PTO and trying to earn a contract for the season, this injury is undoubtedly coming at a tough time for the former Bruins forward. He will now look to get healthy and return to the ice quickly in order to help his odds of making the Blues' opening night roster.

Lucic, 37, last played in the NHL during the 2023-24 season with the Bruins. In four games that campaign, the Vancouver native recorded two assists, 12 hits, and a minus-1 rating.

Lucic was selected by the Bruins with the 50th overall pick of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. In 570 games over nine seasons and two stints with the Bruins, he recorded 139 goals, 205 assists, 344 points, 774 penalty minutes, and 1,592 hits. He also won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.

