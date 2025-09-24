Bruins' Nikita Zadorov Has Awesome Rockstar Moment

The Boston Bruins played their second preseason game of the year on Sep. 23 against the New York Rangers. Things certainly did not start off well for the Bruins in the contest, as they were down 4-1 to the Rangers after the second period.

Yet, instead of giving up, the Bruins put together an excellent third period. The Bruins scored three goals in the third, with two coming from Mikey Eyssimont and the game-tying goal from Marat Khusnutdinov. With this, the Bruins forced overtime after being down by three goals.

Nikita Zadorov then completed the Bruins' comeback win by scoring a nice goal in overtime. After skating the puck toward the net, Zadorov showed patience with it before firing it past Rangers goalie Talyn Boyko.

However, after scoring, Zadorov had a rockstar moment by immediately leaving the ice instead of celebrating his goal.

Following the game, Zadorov said this about his overtime winning celebration, or lack there of:

"I just want to go home with my family."

This was certainly a cool way for the Bruins' comeback win over the Rangers to end. Zadorov will now look to carry over this kind of play to the regular season for the Bruins once it is here.

