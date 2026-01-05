Ex-Bruins Star Has Monster Game For Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks picked up a 3-2 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 4. Former Boston Bruins forward Tyler Bertuzzi was undoubtedly the biggest reason why the Blackhawks defeated Vegas, as he put together a monster game.

Bertuzzi simply dominated against the Golden Knights, as he scored all three of Chicago's goal. This, of course, included him scoring the overtime winner that helped the Blackhawks secure two points from the contest.

Each of Bertuzzi's first two goals was very important, too. This is because his first one tied the game up at 1-1, while his second at the 11:36 mark of the third period forced overtime.

With his big game for the Blackhawks, Bertuzzi now has 22 goals, 12 assists, and 34 points in 39 games this season. With numbers like these, there is no question that the former Bruin is having a strong 2025-26 season. He also needs only one more goal to tie his 23 goals from last season, which he reached in 82 games.

Bertuzzi has also been on a heater as of late. Over his last six games with Chicago, he has recorded six goals and two assists.



It will now be interesting to see how Bertuzzi builds on his hot stretch of play from here. With Boston needing a top-six winger, he is a former Bruin who they could have used right now.