Ex-Bruins Top Goalie Prospect Hits Waivers

According to PuckPedia, former Boston Bruins goalie prospect Brandon Bussi has been placed on waivers by the Florida Panthers.

Bussi's time with the Bruins organization officially came to an end this off-season after he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers in free agency. Now, before he can join their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, he must clear waivers.

Late during the 2021-22 season, Bussi signed an entry-level contract with the Bruins. This was after he completed his third season with Western Michigan University, where he posted a 26-12-1 record, a .912 save percentage, and a 2.55 goals-against average in 39 games.

Following joining the Bruins organization, Bussi spent four seasons down in the AHL with the Providence Bruins. He certainly was impactful during his days with Providence, as he recorded a 63-31-12 record, a .915 save percentage, a 2.62 goals-against average, and eight shutouts in 111 games. He also made the AHL's All-Rookie team and Atlantic Division All-Star Team in 2022-23. Due to all of this, he was once considered the Bruins' top goalie prospect.

While Bussi undoubtedly had success down in Providence, he never made a regular-season appearance with Boston. However, he will now be looking to make his NHL debut in 2025-26 from here.

