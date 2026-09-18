EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Aspirot Talks Summer Improvements, Excitement For New Season

Boston Bruins hockey is finally back, with the team returning to on-ice practice with coaches for the first time all year, kicking off 2026 training camp filled with excitement.
One player returning with a fresh extension is defenseman Jonathan Aspirot, who broke out last year and went from making his NHL debut to becoming a staple on Boston's top pair alongside Charlie McAvoy.
Aspirot became beyond essential for the Bruins after his arrival. Not only is he arguably Boston's best pure defensive defenseman, but he brought stability to both the penalty kill and the team at five-on-five.
Numbers don't lie, and one of the single most telling stats of the 2025-26 season became Boston's record with and without Aspirot in the lineup.
When Aspirot played, Boston went 39-13-9 in 61 games. Without Aspirot, the Bruins went 6-14-1.
It's one of the starkest contrasts you'll ever see in hockey. Yesterday at practice, the Bruins began running some rudimentary defensive pairings, ones that account for McAvoy's six-game suspension to kick off the 2026-27 season.
Aspirot found himself pairing with Mason Lohrei, a likely pairing to start the season in McAvoy's absence.
It could be a big test for Aspirot, as a majority of the games he played last season were with McAvoy.
With new defensemen in camp, along with the challenge of building on an excellent 2025-26, it's a big camp and start of the year for Aspirot.
Thursday after practice, Aspirot spoke with The Hockey News about his summer and what he worked on, along with his first impressions of new associate head coach Matt McIlvane, who will run Boston's defense.
ASPIROT EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW:
Q- When you look at the summer, the team added a couple more experienced defensemen (Will Borgen, Connor Clifton). What's been your first impressions?
A- I'm really excited to have them. I think they're both really great players. So excited to have them as part of the team, and they're going to help us win some more hockey games. exciting.
Q- Over the summer, what type of stuff did you work on for your game?
A- Just some D stuff. Working on my game defensively, boxing out, moving the puck [quicker], breaking the puck out. Just things I've been working on every year and things you can improve every time you get a chance. So it's been fun.
Q- Maybe the stuff some people might see as the boring stuff?
A- Yeah, the boring stuff. Not much skills or hands, and making plays or triangles, but more like defensive stuff. So, yeah, it's been a really good summer. It's been fun.
Q- Is it almost easier to focus on the 'boring stuff' when you skated with a guy like Charlie McAvoy for the majority of last year, and what he brings to a pairing?
A- Oh, yeah, I'm just trying to do my job. I think everyone on the team is doing his job, so I think I ought to work on my job. I can only do my job. I can't try to do somebody else's job. So my job is playing hard, playing fast, and playing defensively, so that's what I'm trying to work on mostly.
Q- Does the approach change, or any routines change after your NHL breakthrough last year?
A- I think nothing really changed for me. I just went back and worked hard back home. The same thing I've been doing every year, and just nothing is given, nothing's free. So, yeah, I went back, worked hard, and it's been a really good summer.
A- Oh, it's been great. Really fun to talk to, really open with us. So I'm excited to be working with him, and it's gonna be a great year for sure.