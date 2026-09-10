Former Boston Bruins Forward Phil Kessel Lands Huge Honor

Former Boston Bruins forward Phil Kessel has been named to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026.
Joining Kessel in the U.S Hockey Hall of Fame this year are Ryan Suter, T.J. Oshie, and his sister Amanda Kessel.
Seeing Kessel make the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame is not surprising in the slightest, as he had an excellent career. During his prime years, Kessel was among the most skilled players in the NHL and was a legitimate star. Due to this, it makes a lot of sense that he is now a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.
In 1,286 career NHL games over 17 seasons split between the Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes, and Vegas Golden Knights, Kessel posted 413 goals, 579 assists, and 992 points. He also won the Stanley Cup three times during his NHL career.
Kessel kicked off his NHL career with the Bruins, as he was selected fifth-overall by the Original Six club in 2006. In 222 games over three seasons with the Bruins from 2006-07 to 2008-09, he posted 66 goals, 60 assists, 126 points, and a plus-5 rating.