Former Boston Bruins Forward Waived

This former Bruins forward has been placed on waivers.
A former Boston Bruins forward is available for the taking, as Marc McLaughlin has been placed on waivers by the New Jersey Devils.
McLaughlin has missed all of the 2025-26 season so far due to injury. However, with the former Bruins forward being placed on waivers, he is now ready to get his campaign started.
If McLaughlin clears waivers, the Devils will then be able to assign him to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Utica Comets.
McLaughlin kicked off his professional career with the Bruins organization after signing his entry-level contract with the club during the 2021-22 season. From there, he spent four seasons with the Bruins before being traded to the New Jersey Devils at the 2025 NHL trade deadline in exchange for defenseman Daniil Misyul.
In 26 games over four seasons with the Bruins from 2021-22 to 2024-25, McLaughlin recorded six goals, one assist, 49 hits, and a minus-3 rating. The North Billerica, Massachusetts native also had 26 goals, 32 assists, and 58 points in 169 games with the Providence Bruins.