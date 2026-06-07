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Former Boston Bruins Star Retires After 17 NHL Seasons

Michael DeRosa
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Michael DeRosa
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Updated at Jun 7, 2026, 14:38
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Milan Lucic has announced his retirement.

Former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is hanging up the skates. 

Lucic has announced his retirement from professional hockey through the NHLPA's official X account

"Looking back on my career, I feel truly grateful to have fulfilled my dream of playing professional hockey, culminating with a Stanley Cup win in 2011 with the Boston Bruins," Lucic wrote. "I want to especially thank the Bruins for giving me my start in professional hockey and for instilling the confidence to reach new heights as player."

Lucic was selected by the Bruins with the 50th overall pick of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, and it was a decision that benefited the Black and Gold immensely. During his prime years with the Bruins, Lucic was one of their top stars and a huge part of their success during the early-to-mid 2010s. 

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In 570 games over nine seasons and two stints with the Bruins, Lucic recorded 139 goals, 205 assists, 344 points, 774 penalty minutes, and 1,592 hits. 

In 1,172 career NHL games split between the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames, Lucic had 233 goals, 353 assists, 588 points, and a plus-59 rating.

Lucic played this season overseas with the Fife Flyers of the UK's Elite Ice Hockey League, where he had five goals and 12 points in 26 games. 

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