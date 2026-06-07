Former Boston Bruins Star Retires After 17 NHL Seasons

"Looking back on my career, I feel truly grateful to have fulfilled my dream of playing professional hockey, culminating with a Stanley Cup win in 2011 with the Boston Bruins," Lucic wrote. "I want to especially thank the Bruins for giving me my start in professional hockey and for instilling the confidence to reach new heights as player."
Lucic was selected by the Bruins with the 50th overall pick of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, and it was a decision that benefited the Black and Gold immensely. During his prime years with the Bruins, Lucic was one of their top stars and a huge part of their success during the early-to-mid 2010s.