Former Boston Bruins Winger Calls It A Career

Former Boston Bruins forward Craig Smith has announced his retirement from professional hockey. The news was shared by the Magnuson Hockey Agency.

Smith's retirement comes after the 36-year-old forward did not sign with any club as an unrestricted free agent (UFA) during the off-season. Now, he has officially called it a career as a player.

Smith split this past season between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings, where he recorded nine goals, nine assists, 18 points, and 56 hits. This was after he had 11 goals, nine assists, 20 points, and a plus-2 rating in 75 games for the Dallas Stars during the 2023-24 season.

Smith spent three seasons with the Bruins from 2020-21 to 2022-23. In 170 games over that span with the Black and Gold, the Madison, Wisconsin native recorded 33 goals, 45 assists, 78 points, and a plus-7 rating.

Smith also played in 17 playoff games for the Bruins over two seasons, where he recorded two goals, three assists, and five points. His time with the Bruins ended when he was traded to the Washington Capitals as a part of the deal that brought Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to Boston during the 2022-23 season.

In 987 career NHL games over 14 seasons, Smith recorded 220 goals, 232 assists, 452 points, and a plus-88 rating.