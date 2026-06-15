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Former Bruin Scores Monster Goal In Game 6 Of Stanley Cup Finals

Russell Macias
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The 2026 Stanley Cup Final continues to tilt more and more in favor of the Carolina Hurricanes, and that's only be reiterated by how Game 6 began.

The Hurricanes lead the best-of-seven series 3 games to 2, with a chance to hoist the Stanley Cup in Vegas tonight.

The Vegas Golden Knights made multiple risky lineup changes, trying to snap a two-game losing streak that's pushed them to the brink.

Ex-Boston Bruin Taylor Hall, playing in his first-ever Stanley Cup Final series, continues to light up the playoffs for the Hurricanes, and Game 6 is no exception.

Hall got the party started for Carolina with a massive goal to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead in Game 6:

Hall played with the Bruins from 2021 until 2023, making the playoffs each season with Boston.

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