Former Bruin Scores Monster Goal In Game 6 Of Stanley Cup Finals

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final continues to tilt more and more in favor of the\nCarolina Hurricanes, and that's only be reiterated by how Game 6 began.\n\nThe Hurricanes lead the best-of-seven series 3 games to 2, with a chance to\nhoist the Stanley Cup in Vegas tonight.\n\nThe Vegas Golden Knights made multiple risky lineup changes, trying to snap a\ntwo-game losing streak that's pushed them to the brink.\n\nEx-Boston Bruin Taylor Hall, playing in his first-ever Stanley Cup Final series,\ncontinues to light up the playoffs for the Hurricanes, and Game 6 is no\nexception.\n\nHall got the party started for Carolina with a massive goal to give the\nHurricanes a 1-0 lead in Game 6:\n\n\n\nHall played with the Bruins from 2021 until 2023, making the playoffs each\nseason with Boston.