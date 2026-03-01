Former Bruins Big Defenseman Waived

This former Bruins prospect has been placed on waivers.
A former Boston Bruins prospect defenseman is available for the taking, as the Edmonton Oilers have placed blueliner Alec Regula on waivers.
Regula is not the only Oilers player who hit the wire on Sunday afternoon, as forward Andrew Mangiapane was also waived by Edmonton.
The Oilers claimed Regula off waivers from the Bruins back during the 2024-25 season. Now, with this latest news, Regula is back on the wire and has the potential to be claimed by another team because of it.
Regula has spent most of this season with the Oilers. In 29 games with the Oilers this campaign, the former Bruins prospect has posted zero goals, three assists, 15 hits, and 35 penalty minutes. He also has one goal and three points in three games with Edmonton's AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, this season.
With Regula being a 6-foot-4 right-shot defenseman who has a $775,000 cap hit until the end of the next season, it is fair to wonder if a team will claim him off waivers from the Oilers. Maybe the Bruins could even consider it, considering he was a solid part of their system before they lost him to Edmonton last season.
Regula never played in a regular-season game for Boston, but he did have a strong season with the Providence Bruins during the 2023-24 season. In 55 games with Providence that season, he recorded four goals, 22 assists, 26 points, and an AHL-best plus-36 rating.