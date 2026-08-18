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Former Bruins Big Winger Is Still Looking For New Home

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Michael DeRosa
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Will this former Bruins forward get signed?

The majority of this year's top free agents have been signed at this point of the summer. It is understandable, as free agency started more than a month and a half ago.

While this is the case, a former Boston Bruins winger still finds himself unsigned at this stage of the off-season: James van Riemsdyk.

van Riemsdyk still being a free agent comes after he spent the 2025-26 season with the Detroit Red Wings. In 72 games with Detroit this past campaign, he posted 15 goals, 16 assists, and 31 points. With numbers like these, he put together decent secondary offensive production for the Red Wings. 

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Teams looking for more forward depth and experience could consider taking a flier on van Riemsdyk. On a cheap one-year deal, the 6-foot-3 winger could be a solid signing for an NHL club. 

With it being this late in the off-season, it is also possible that an NHL team could bring van Riemsdyk in on a professional tryout (PTO) agreement. 

It will be interesting to see what happens with van Riemsdyk. Given his resume, it would not be surprising if the 37-year-old winger finds a new home, assuming he wants to continue his NHL career. 

In 71 games with the Bruins during the 2023-24 season, JVR posted 11 goals, 27 assists, and 38 points.

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