Former Bruins Big Winger Is Still Looking For New Home

The majority of this year's top free agents have been signed at this point of the summer. It is understandable, as free agency started more than a month and a half ago.
While this is the case, a former Boston Bruins winger still finds himself unsigned at this stage of the off-season: James van Riemsdyk.
van Riemsdyk still being a free agent comes after he spent the 2025-26 season with the Detroit Red Wings. In 72 games with Detroit this past campaign, he posted 15 goals, 16 assists, and 31 points. With numbers like these, he put together decent secondary offensive production for the Red Wings.