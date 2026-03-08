Former Bruins Center Having Great Year

This former Bruins forward is having a strong season with his new team.
Charlie Coyle's final season with the Boston Bruins this past campaign was not the strongest. After posting career highs with 25 goals and 60 points in 82 games for the Bruins in 2023-24, he had 15 goals and 22 points in 64 games for Boston this past season before being traded to the Colorado Avalanche. Coyle then had 13 points in 19 games for Colorado following the move.
Coyle's time with the Avalanche was short-lived, as he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets this past season. Since then, the East Weymouth, Massachusetts native has been simply thriving in Columbus.
In 62 games with the Blue Jackets this season, Coyle has recorded 16 goals, 33 assists, 49 points, and a plus-7 rating. With numbers like these, he has been having a strong bounce-back season and has cemented himself as one of the Blue Jackets' most important forwards because of it.
Seeing Coyle turn things back around with the Blue Jackets is not surprising in the slightest. He was a very impactful player when playing at his best during his time with the Bruins, and he is now the same with the Blue Jackets. His play is one reason why the Blue Jackets remain in the playoff race at this juncture of the season.
In 452 games over seven seasons with the Bruins, Coyle had 96 goals, 134 assists, 230 points, and a plus-10 rating.