Former Bruins Center Signs In Czechia After 11 NHL Seasons

Nosek previously spent his junior years in HC Pardubice's system and played on their pro team from 2011-12 to 2013-14. Now, he will be heading back to the club more than a decade later.
Nosek heading overseas comes after he posted two goals, four points, and 51 hits in 21 games with the Florida Panthers last season. This was after he was a part of the Panthers' Stanley Cup championship winning team in 2025.
Nosek spent two seasons with the Bruins from 2021-22 to 2022-23. In 141 games with the Original Six club over that span, he posted 10 goals, 25 assists, 35 points, 154 hits, and a 56.4 faceoff winning percentage. Overall, he was a solid bottom-six center during his time in Boston.
In 514 career games over 11 NHL seasons split between the Detroit Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, Bruins, Devils, and Panthers, Nosek posted 47 goals, 73 assists, and 120 points.