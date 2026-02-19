Former Bruins Defender Having Career Year

This former Bruins defenseman has found a nice fit with his new club.
Parker Wotherspoon's time with the Boston Bruins officially came to an end this past off-season after he signed a two-year, $2 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins in free agency. This was after the left-shot defenseman posted one goal, seven assists, 75 hits, and a minus-10 rating in 55 games during the 2024-25 season with the Bruins.
Overall, Wotherspoon was a serviceable depth defenseman during his time with the Bruins, as he gave them a blueliner who could play both sides and provided some physicality in the process. Yet, with the Penguins this season, the former Bruin has undoubtedly taken his game to a brand new level.
Wotherspoon has emerged as a key part of the Penguins' defense this season and has even found a spot on the Metropolitan Division club's top pairing with Erik Karlsson. He is also an important part of the Penguins' penalty kill.
When looking at how well Wotherspoon has played this season, it makes sense that he is getting so many chances with the Penguins. In 56 games this season with Pittsburgh, he has set new career highs with three goals, 16 assists, and 19 points. With this, the 2015 fourth-round pick has been a nice surprise for the Penguins.
Sometimes, a change of scenery can benefit a player, and there is no question that this has been the case with Wotherspoon. The former Bruin is having a career year, and it will be fascinating to see how he builds on it once the Olympic break ends.
In 96 games over two seasons with the Bruins from 2023-24 to 2024-25, Wotherspoon recorded one goal, 15 points, 133 blocks, and 159 hits.