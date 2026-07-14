Former Bruins Defenseman Retires After 12-Year NHL Career

Oesterle signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Bruins during the 2024 NHL off-season. He then started the 2024-25 season down in the AHL with the Providence Bruins, where he posted three goals, five assists, and eight points in nine games.
Due to injury trouble on their blueline early on that season, Boston then called up Oesterle to their NHL roster. The left-shot defenseman would then play in 22 games with Boston during the 2024-25 campaign, where he posted one goal, five assists, six points, and a plus-3 rating.
Oesterle's time with the Bruins came to an end later that campaign, though, as he was claimed off waivers by the Nashville Predators. He spent the remainder of the 2024-25 season and this past campaign with the Predators organization from there.
In 409 career NHL games over 12 seasons split between the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Detroit Red Wings, Calgary Flames, Bruins, and Predators, Oesterle posted 23 goals, 73 assists, and 96 points. Overall, he had a solid career as a depth defenseman in the NHL.