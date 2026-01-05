Former Bruins First-Round Pick Lands Suspension

A former Boston Bruins first-round pick has gotten himself into hot water.

NHL Player Safety has announced that former Bruins forward Johnny Beecher has been suspended for one game for roughing Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron.

The incident occurred during the first period of the Calgary Flames' Jan. 3 matchup against the Predators. Following a scrum, Beecher landed a late punch on McCarron when the refs had them separated.

This is now the first time that Beecher has been suspended during his NHL career. He has also now increased his penalty minutes to 29 on the season, receiving 17 of them against Nashville.

Beecher's time with the Bruins came to an end earlier this season when he was claimed off waivers by the Flames. In 19 games with the Flames since, Beecher has zero goals, two assists, and 11 hits. This is after he had one goal in six games for the Bruins this season before being claimed by Calgary.

Beecher was selected by the Bruins with the 30th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 136 games with the Bruins over three seasons, he recorded 11 goals, 11 assists, 22 points, and 204 hits.