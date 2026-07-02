Former Bruins First-Round Pick Signs With Panthers

A former first-round pick has signed with the Panthers.
A former Boston Bruins first-round pick is now playing for one of their top rivals.
The Florida Panthers have announced that they have signed forward Johnny Beecher to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.
Beecher is just the latest former Bruin to join the Panthers in recent years. Now, the 2019 first-round pick will be looking to impress at training camp and earn a spot on Florida's NHL roster.
The Bruins lost Beecher during this past season to the Calgary Flames after placing him on waivers. It was certainly not how the Bruins expected the first-round pick's time with the organization would go after they drafted him 30th overall.
In 136 games over three seasons with the Bruins, Beecher recorded 11 goals, 11 assists, 22 points, 50 penalty minutes, and 204 hits. Overall, he was serviceable as a fourth-line forward for the Bruins but ended up losing his spot on their roster because of their surplus of bottom-six forwards last season.
It will be interesting to see if Beecher can end up finding his fit with the Panthers from here.