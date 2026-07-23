Former Bruins Forward Now One Of The Best Free Agents Left

The NHL free agent market lost another notable name on Thursday, as Patrick Kane signed a two-year contract to return to the Chicago Blackhawks. With that, the UFA market is only continuing to get slimmer.
With Kane now signed, it is fair to say that former Boston Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk is now among the top UFA forwards still available for the taking at this stage in the summer.
At 37 years old, van Riemsdyk is not the same top-six forward he was during his prime. However, he can still provide solid secondary scoring in a bottom-six role and offers value because of his experience. Due to this, it is possible that he will generate more interest as the off-season rolls on.
van Riemsdyk played in 72 games last season with the Detroit Red Wings, where he recorded 15 goals and 31 points. With numbers like these, he gave Detroit decent depth offensive production. He also did the same for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2024-25, posting 16 goals and 36 points in 71 games.
With that, JVR has continued to play well in recent seasons. Because of this, it would not be surprising if he ends up landing a PTO or one-year contract with an NHL team by training camp.
van Riemsdyk played 71 games for the Boston Bruins in 2023-24, where he posted 11 goals, 38 points, and a plus-7 rating.