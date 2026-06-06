Former Bruins Forward Signs Overseas After 16 NHL Seasons

Johansson heading to the SHL comes after he had a very solid year for the Minnesota Wild. In 75 games this season with the Central Division club, the former Bruins forward recorded 15 goals, 34 assists, 49 points, and a plus-18 rating. With this, he likely would have received NHL interest if he tested the market on July 1, but he will instead be heading back home to Sweden.
Johansson was acquired by the Bruins from the New Jersey Devils during the 2018-19 season. In 10 regular-season games with the Black and Gold that campaign, he posted one goal and three points. He also played in 22 playoff games for the Bruins in 2019, where he had four goals and 11 points.
In 1,058 career NHL games split between the Washington Capitals, Devils, Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Seattle Kraken, and Wild, Johansson had 200 goals, 366 assists, and 566 points.