Former Bruins Forward Still A Free Agent After Oilers Stint

With September getting closer, a former Boston Bruins forward is one of the players who is still looking for his next contract: Curtis Lazar.
Lazar still being a free agent comes after he spent the 2025-26 season with the Edmonton Oilers. In 45 games with the Pacific Division club this past campaign, the former Bruins forward posted four goals, six points, 95 hits, and a 61.2 faceoff winning percentage.
Although Lazar is still a UFA, there is a chance that he will land a contract or professional tryout (PTO) agreement from an NHL club ahead of training. While the 31-year-old does not provide a ton of offense, his hard-nosed style of play and solid defensive play could make him an appealing target for teams needing help in their bottom six.
With the Bruins having a surplus of bottom-six forwards already, it would be very surprising to see them reunite with Lazar. Yet, there could be another NHL club out there willing to take a gamble on him.
Lazar spent two seasons with the Bruins from 2020-21 to 2021-22. In 87 games with the Black and Gold over that span, he posted 10 goals, 10 assists, 20 points, and 221 hits. His time with the Bruins ended during the 2022 NHL off-season when he signed a three-year, $3 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks.