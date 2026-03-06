Former Bruins Forward Traded In Heartwarming Move

A former Boston Bruins forward is getting the chance to play with his brother.
The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Nick Foligno to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations. With this move, the former Bruin will now get the chance to try to win the Stanley Cup with his brother, Marcus Foligno, as his teammate.
This is certainly a heartwarming trade, as Foligno will now get to finish what could end up being his last NHL season with his brother. Furthermore, he also gets the opportunity to play for one of the NHL's top contenders in Minnesota after spending the last few seasons in a rebuild with the Blackhawks.
Foligno will now give the Wild a solid veteran who should be a great leader in their room. This is not a bad thing at all for a Wild club that is hoping to win the Stanley Cup.
In 37 games this season, Foligno has recorded three goals, eight assists, 11 points, and 87 hits.
Foligno spent two seasons with the Bruins from 2021-22 to 2022-23. In 124 games with the Original Six club during that span, the veteran forward recorded 12 goals, 27 assists, 39 points, 106 penalty minutes, and 311 hits.