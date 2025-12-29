Former Bruins Forward Traded To New Team

Former Boston Bruins forward Danton Heinen is officially on the move.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that they have acquired Heinen, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2027 third-round pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Yegor Chinakhov.

The Penguins had just placed Heinen on waivers on Dec. 28. Now, after passing through them unclaimed, Heinen is heading to the Blue Jackets organization with this move.

Heinen played in 13 games this season with Pittsburgh before this trade, where he posted one goal, one assist, eight penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating. He also had six goals, 11 assists, and 17 points in 12 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season.

The Blue Jackets will now be the third NHL team Heinen has played for since he left the Bruins in free agency during the 2024 NHL off-season, as he also played for the Vancouver Canucks and Penguins. With this, there is no question that the former Bruin has been on the move often since the end of his second stint in Boston.

In 579 career NHL games over 10 seasons, Heinen has posted 97 goals, 146 assists, 243 points, and a plus-29 rating. He spent five of his NHL seasons in Boston, recording 51 goals, 88 assists, and 139 points in 294 games.