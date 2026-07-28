Former Bruins Goalie Prospect Retires After 11 NHL Seasons

This former Bruins prospect is hanging up the skates.
A former Boston Bruins prospect is hanging up the skates.
The Winnipeg Jets have announced that goaltender Michael Hutchinson has retired from professional hockey.
Hutchinson was selected by the Bruins in the third round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, 77th overall. The Barrie, Ontario native spent each of his first three AHL seasons with the Providence Bruins from 2010-11 to 2012-13, where he appeared in 87 games. His best season in Providence was in 2011-12 when he had a .927 save percentage in 29 games.
Due to the Bruins' elite goaltending, Hutchinson never made an NHL appearance during his time in Boston. However, after he left the Bruins during the 2013 NHL off-season and signed with the Jets, he made the jump to the NHL level.
Hutchinson ended up being a very solid goalie for the Jets during his time with the organization. In 102 games with Winnipeg over that span, he recorded a 43-39-11 record, a .910 save percentage, and a 2.65 goals-against average.
However, after his time with the Jets came to an end, he became a third goalie primarily and played in the AHL again. In 154 career NHL games over 11 seasons split between the Jets, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Detroit Red Wings, the former Bruins prospect had a 57-62-18 record, a .902 save percentage, and a 2.94 goals-against average.