Former Bruins Goalie Prospect Retires After 11 NHL Seasons

Hutchinson was selected by the Bruins in the third round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, 77th overall. The Barrie, Ontario native spent each of his first three AHL seasons with the Providence Bruins from 2010-11 to 2012-13, where he appeared in 87 games. His best season in Providence was in 2011-12 when he had a .927 save percentage in 29 games.