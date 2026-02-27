Former Bruins Star Done For The Season

This former Bruins forward is officially done for the 2025-26 season.
Former Boston Bruins forward Tyler Seguin suffered a torn ACL during the Dallas Stars' Dec. 3 contest against the New York Rangers. The hope was that the veteran forward would be able to return for the Stars during the playoffs, but that can now officially be forgotten.
As Friedman noted in his report, filing this paperwork has now given the Stars full cap relief. With this, they now have much more wiggle room to add to their roster ahead of the trade deadline. As a result, Dallas is certainly a team to watch from here.
Still, Seguin being out for the rest of the year is bad news for both the player and the team. Seguin is a key part of the Stars' roster and was having another solid season for them before getting injured. In 27 games this campaign with the Stars, the former Bruins star had seven goals, 10 assists, 17 points, and a plus-10 rating.
Seguin was selected by the Bruins with the second-overall pick of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. In 203 games over three seasons with the Bruins, he recorded 56 goals, 65 assists, 121 points, and a plus-53 rating. He was also a part of the Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup championship-winning team.