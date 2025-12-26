Former Bruins Superstar Is Having Excellent Season

During the 2025 NHL off-season, the Florida Panthers re-signed former Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand to a six-year, $31.5 million contract. With Marchand being 37 years old, some were naturally surprised that the Panthers gave him a six-year deal, even with his average annual value being at a bargain $5.25 million.

Now, after landing his big long-term deal with the Panthers, Marchand is only continuing to impress in a big way. In fact, with the way the Halifax, Nova Scotia native has been dominating so far this campaign, he is on his way to having his best season in a while.

In 35 games this season with the Panthers, Marchand has recorded 20 goals, 21 assists, and 41 points. With numbers like these, the former Bruins captain is undoubtedly playing some great hockey for the Panthers and continuing to show that he is a legitimate star in the NHL.

Marchand has not been slowing down as the season rolls on, either, as he has recorded four goals and 10 points over his last six games for the Panthers. Thus, the former Bruin is simply on fire right now for the Panthers.

With how well Marchand is playing for Florida, there is no question that the Bruins are missing him right now. If he keeps this kind of play up as the season rolls on, he would have his first over a point-per-game season since the 2021-22 campaign.