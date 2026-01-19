Former Bruins Top Prospect Hits Waivers

Studnicka has played in 18 games this season with the Panthers, where he has recorded zero points, 19 hits, and a minus-6 rating. This is after he spent all of the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Kings' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Ontario Reign, where he posted 16 goals, 29 assists, 45 points, and a plus-9 rating in 72 games.