Former Bruins Top Prospect Hits Waivers

Studnicka being placed on waivers by the Panthers comes with star forward Matthew Tkachuk set to return for Florida after missing all of this season so far.
Studnicka has played in 18 games this season with the Panthers, where he has recorded zero points, 19 hits, and a minus-6 rating. This is after he spent all of the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Kings' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Ontario Reign, where he posted 16 goals, 29 assists, 45 points, and a plus-9 rating in 72 games.
Studnicka was selected by the Bruins with the 53rd overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He was once considered the Bruins' top forward prospect, but he had trouble cementing himself as a full-time NHL player with the Original Six club.
In 38 games over four seasons with the Bruins from 2019-20 to 2022-23, Studnicka recorded one goal, six assists, seven points, and a minus-7 rating. He also played in five post-season games for Boston in 2020, where he had zero points, 10 shots, and a minus-2 rating.
Studnicka's time with the Bruins ended during the 2022-23 season when he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks for goaltender Michael DiPietro and defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg.