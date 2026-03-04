Former Bruins Tough Guy Being Shopped By Rival

This former Bruins forward is available for trade.
After winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, the Florida Panthers have had a tough 2025-26 season. At this point in the campaign, the Panthers have a 30-28-3 record and are at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings. They are also on a three-game losing streak and have lost eight out of their last 10 games.
With how poorly this season has gone, the Panthers have now made a former Boston Bruins forward available for trade.
According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Panthers have decided that they will be sellers at the 2026 NHL trade deadline and are listening to offers for all of their pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs). This includes former Bruins forward A.J. Greer.
When noting that Greer is a hard-nosed forward who just won the Stanley Cup with Florida last year, there is no question that he has the potential to generate a lot of interest from contenders. This is especially so when noting that he has an easily affordable $850,000 cap hit.
Greer is also having a strong year with the Panthers in 2025-26. In 61 games, the former Bruin has set career highs with 11 goals, 11 assists, and 22 points. With this, he is providing decent secondary offensive production this campaign, and that should add to his trade value for Florida.
With the Bruins having several bottom-six forwards, it seems unlikely that they would reunite with Greer ahead of the deadline. Yet, he could be a nice pickup for a team in need of some toughness in their bottom six.
In 61 games for the Bruins during the 2022-23 season, Greer recorded five goals, seven assists, 12 points, 101 hits, and 114 penalty minutes.