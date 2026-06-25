Former Bruins Tough Guy Traded To The Panthers

A former Boston Bruins forward is heading to the Florida Panthers.
The Panthers have announced that they have acquired former Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway and a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick. The Flyers will also retain 50% of Hathaway's $2.4 million cap hit.
With the Panthers always valuing hard-nosed players, Hathaway should be a nice fit in their bottom six. The former Bruins forward is well-known for his physicality, and this was yet again the case this past season. In 66 games with the Flyers in 2025-26, he recorded 252 hits. He has also recorded at least 250 hits in every season since 2021-22.
Hathaway had a very quiet year offensively for the Flyers in 2025-26, though, as he recorded just one goal and two assists in 66 games. This was after he had 10 goals and 21 points in 67 games for the Flyers during the 2024-25 season.
In 25 games with the Bruins during the 2022-23 season, Hathaway recorded four goals, two assists, six points, 17 penalty minutes, and 70 hits. He also had one assist in seven playoff games for the Bruins that spring.