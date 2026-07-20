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Former Standout Bruins Prospect Lands In Colorado

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Russell Macias
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The Boston Bruins underwent a total organizational overhaul of the Providence Bruins, and another former standout prospect departed the organization on Monday.

Georgii Merkulov, who the Bruins let go as unrestricted free agent, landed with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday evening.

Merkulov landed a one-year deal with the Avalanche at the NHL-level after playing one NHL game in 2025-26.

The 25-year-old dominated in the AHL, posting 24 goals and 61 points in 70 games. However, Merkulov struggled in the playoffs, posting just one goal in Providence's stunning first-round exit.

Merkulov played 11 total NHL games for the Bruins, posting one assist in those games.

He departs after 271 AHL games across the last five seasons, recording 94 goals and 240 points in that time.

An undrafted free agent, Merkulov showed a ton of promise, but ultimately couldn't break through at the NHL level in three different stints across three seasons.

He joins Fabian Lysell in Colorado, trying to breakout in Denver. 

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