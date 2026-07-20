Former Standout Bruins Prospect Lands In Colorado

The Boston Bruins underwent a total organizational overhaul of the Providence\nBruins, and another former standout prospect departed the organization on\nMonday.\n\nGeorgii Merkulov, who the Bruins let go as unrestricted free agent, landed with\nthe Colorado Avalanche on Monday evening.\n\nMerkulov landed a one-year deal with the Avalanche at the NHL-level after\nplaying one NHL game in 2025-26.\n\nThe 25-year-old dominated in the AHL, posting 24 goals and 61 points in 70\ngames. However, Merkulov struggled in the playoffs, posting just one goal in\nProvidence's stunning first-round exit.\n\nMerkulov played 11 total NHL games for the Bruins, posting one assist in those\ngames.\n\nHe departs after 271 AHL games across the last five seasons, recording 94 goals\nand 240 points in that time.\n\nAn undrafted free agent, Merkulov showed a ton of promise, but ultimately\ncouldn't break through at the NHL level in three different stints across three\nseasons.\n\nHe joins Fabian Lysell in Colorado, trying to breakout in Denver.