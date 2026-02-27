Full House Of Scouts At Bruins-Jackets, Including Blues Assistant GM & VP of Hockey Ops

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] returned to\naction for the first time after the Olympic Break, and with the NHL Trade\nDeadline just eight days away, the press box was full of scouts from across the\nNHL.\n\nThe Bruins have been quite active in their search to bolster their forward\ngroup, along with adding a right-shot defenseman.\n\nOnce the rosters thawed, it became clear to anyone online that the Bruins are\nshopping. That's led to a jam-packed press box:\n\n\n\nThat list is extremely notable, with the St. Louis Blues\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/st-louis-blues] contingent on hand making waves.\n\nThe Bruins have been linked to numerous Blues players, including Brayden Schenn,\nJustin Faulk, and Colton Parayko. Jordan Kyrou could also make sense.\n\nAll things considered, the packed press box will raise some eyebrows.\n\nThere's also tonight's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/columbus-blue-jackets], a very big swing game in\nterms of the standings.\n\nThe Bruins and Jackets are tied at one after the first period.