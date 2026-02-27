Logo
Full House Of Scouts At Bruins-Jackets, Including Blues Assistant GM & VP of Hockey Ops

Russell Macias
8h
The Boston Bruins returned to action for the first time after the Olympic Break, and with the NHL Trade Deadline just eight days away, the press box was full of scouts from across the NHL.

The Bruins have been quite active in their search to bolster their forward group, along with adding a right-shot defenseman.

Once the rosters thawed, it became clear to anyone online that the Bruins are shopping. That's led to a jam-packed press box:

That list is extremely notable, with the St. Louis Blues contingent on hand making waves.

The Bruins have been linked to numerous Blues players, including Brayden Schenn, Justin Faulk, and Colton Parayko. Jordan Kyrou could also make sense.

All things considered, the packed press box will raise some eyebrows.

There's also tonight's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a very big swing game in terms of the standings.

The Bruins and Jackets are tied at one after the first period.

