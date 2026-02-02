GOALIE FIGHT: Bruins' Swayman & Lightning's Vasilevskiy Scrap

The Boston Bruins faced off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium in an exciting outdoor contest on Sunday night.
With the Bruins and Lightning being division rivals, this contest naturally had plenty of physicality. Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman was certainly involved in the rough stuff, as he dropped the gloves with Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy during the second period.
Goalie fights are always a treat, and this one did not disappoint. After Swayman got into a scrum with Lightning forward Brandon Hagel in front of the Bruins' net, Vasilevskiy skated toward center ice. Swayman followed suit, and the two goaltenders then dropped the gloves from there.
Before the fight began, Swayman took off his helmet, and Vasilevskiy did as well. This helped add to the excitement of the fight before both goaltenders started throwing punches.
The fans have certainly been getting a great outdoor game between these two clubs.