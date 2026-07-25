Have The Bruins Really Done Enough This Off-Season?

The Boston Bruins have made multiple moves this off-season. Their biggest one was acquiring forward JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth. They also reunited with Connor Clifton in free agency and acquired Will Borgen from the New York Rangers to address the right side of their blueline.
The Bruins also made some other moves. They dealt goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to the New York Rangers to open the door for Michael DiPietro to make the jump to Boston's roster. They also pulled the plug on the Fabian Lysell experiment, trading the former first-round pick to the Colorado Avalanche for Ivan Ivan.
But have the Bruins really done enough yet this off-season?
The Bruins could still use a first-line center and another top-six winger, but those needs are going to be challenging for them to address at this stage of the summer. Out of the two, adding another skilled winger is more realistic, and they would be wise to try to.
The Bruins should also be looking to free up some spots on their roster. They have far too many bottom-six forwards and their blueline is now crowded. When it comes to their forward group, players like Mikey Eyssimont and Alex Steeves could be worth moving. As for their blueline, Mason Lohrei and Henri Jokiharju are two potential trade candidates.
Ultimately, there is certainly an argument to be had that the Bruins should not be done yet this summer. Yet, time will tell if more moves are on the way.