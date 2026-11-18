Boston Bruins
738 Members•4,849 Posts
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 18, 2026 2:01 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 2:01 PM
The Boston Bruins have lost three straight games in regulation for the first time in the 2026-27 season.
That happens in a season. Teams have some lows, it's just a fact of business throughout a long, arduous season.
However, it's far more about what the losses have looked like. The Bruins have been completely unrecognizable compared to their early-season form.
All three losses have come on home ice, adding further salt to the wound.
Related stories
The Bruins have been outscored 14-4 across the last three games.
The first loss came at the hands of a blowout loss to their hated rivals, the Montreal Canadiens.
The Habs led 5-0 in the second period and chased Jeremy Swayman, with the Bruins adding two goals after that to bring the final to a more respectable 5-2.
Two days later, the Minnesota Wild outplayed the Bruins en route to a dominant 6-2 win.
While those two losses were bad, they are two of the hottest teams in the entire NHL, and two of the very best teams, period.
The Bruins tumbled from first in the Atlantic Division down to fourth place with the two losses, but with the division so tightly packed, they could get right back to it.
The Bruins had two days between the Minnesota loss and their next game, also at home against the lowly Los Angeles Kings.
The Kings entered TD Garden 5-11-2, with only three regulation wins to their name in mid-November.
The Kings had lost four straight games, getting outscored 16-6 over that stretch, and this was their first game of a long East Coast road trip.
It was something of a perfect get-right spot for the Bruins.
None of it mattered.
The Kings walked into TD Garden, held the Bruins to 13 shots through two periods, and shutout the Bruins with a 3-0 final score.
Ouch.
Again, it's only three games. It's an incredibly tiny sample size... but three straight blowout losses on home ice remains impossible to swallow at any point in any season.
The Bruins remain with one point behind the Montreal Canadiens for third in the division, but are now three behind the Ottawa Senators and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Boston is tied with the Florida Panthers on 27 points for the two Wild Card spots. Both have 10 regulation wins.
The New York Islanders hold 24 points, but have two games in on the New York Rangers, who have 27 points.
If the Islanders catch the Rangers, the Rangers hold a decisive tiebreaker edge over Florida and Boston, with 13 regulation wins.
You never want to overreact to a small swing in the schedule.
But Wednesday is a massive swing point for Boston.
They're on the road against the lowly Detroit Red Wings. Another regulation loss, and it's going to be a long, uncomfortable two days between games for the Bruins.
They only play one game over the next six days after today, with five days off.
Could another loss provide the spark to make the long-rumored big trade surrounding the team?
Maybe.
The big takeaway?
The Bruins, and everyone involved, has to remain calm. The team itself no doubt knows this, they're professionals after all.
It's one bad week after an incredible start to the season.
Banking as many points as possible early on gives the team breathing room for this.
The oddsmakers still favor Boston to make the playoffs. Moneypuck.com gives them a 69% chance of doing so.
All the Bruins need to quiet the sudden noise is win a hockey game.
They get that chance Wednesday night against the Red Wings.
3
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy