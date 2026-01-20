Insider Reveals Bruins' Big Extension Offer To Rasmus Andersson

The Bruins' contract extension offer to Rasmus Andersson was big.
The Boston Bruins were heavily linked to defenseman Rasmus Andersson before he was traded by the Calgary Flames to the Vegas Golden Knights. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Bruins were also given permission by the Flames to have contract talks with Andersson before he was dealt to the Golden Knights.
It was known that the Bruins were only interested in acquiring Andersson if he came with a contract extension signed. Now, based on a new report, the Bruins offered Andersson a big payday before he was dealt to Vegas.
During the latest episode of Frankly Hockey, NHL insider Frank Seravalli said that he believes the Bruins gave Anderson a contract extension offer for around seven years and $9 million per season.
"I believe the Boston Bruins put a deal on the table that was close or in the neighborhood of seven years times $9 million for $63 million," Seravalli said about the Bruins' offer to Andersson. "But, in the end, that wasn't going to get it done because I don't believe it was the preferred destination... They couldn't get it across the finish line because, in the end, you need the player to agree."
Had Andersson agreed to this reported offer from the Bruins, he would have been a long-term, but also expensive part of the Bruins' roster. The only Bruins players who have average annual values over $9 million currently are David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy, so Andersson would have been one of their most expensive players if he accepted Boston's offer.
Yet, with Andersson not accepting a contract extension from the Bruins, it ultimately makes sense that the Original Six club ended up passing on him. With the Bruins retooling, they are not in a position to trade a lot of their assets on pure rentals.