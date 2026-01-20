Insider Reveals Bruins' Big Extension Offer To Rasmus Andersson

"I believe the Boston Bruins put a deal on the table that was close or in the neighborhood of seven years times $9 million for $63 million," Seravalli said about the Bruins' offer to Andersson. "But, in the end, that wasn't going to get it done because I don't believe it was the preferred destination... They couldn't get it across the finish line because, in the end, you need the player to agree."